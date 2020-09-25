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Joe Dirt Biden - I Got Hairy Legs
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16 views • September 25, 2020
JOE BIDEN: "I got hairy legs that turn blonde in the sun. The kids used to come up and reach in the pool & rub my leg down so it was straight & watch the hair come back up again. So I learned about roaches…
“I love kids jumping on my lap."
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“I love kids jumping on my lap."
#hairylegs #bidenlegs #igothairylegs #roaches #botchedbiden #creepyjoebiden #sleepyjoebiden #joeidiot #joemoron #joedirtbiden #bidensucks #dailyjoe #dailyjoebiden #joebiden #biden #biden2020 #joekamala #bidendenial #trump #trump2020 #maga #maga2020 #kag #americafirst #maskupmetro
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