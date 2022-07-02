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Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/prophetic-warning-water-shortages-contamination/
Prophetess Elizabeth says, "The LORD has been reminding me of the prophecies that I have received concerning water shortages…. and felt that I was bring them forth once again."