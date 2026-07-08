Germany 5T/H Livestock Feed Production Line | RICHI Feed Mill Solution

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This video shows a 5T/H livestock feed production line installed in Germany. The complete animal feed mill includes raw material crushing, mixing, pelletizing, cooling, screening, and automatic packaging systems.
Designed for efficient livestock feed production, this RICHI feed pellet plant provides stable performance, high automation, and reliable operation for German farms and feed manufacturers.
Production Capacity: 5 Tons Per Hour
Application: Livestock Feed Production
Location: Germany
The production line is suitable for producing high-quality pellet feed for cattle, pigs, poultry, and other livestock. With advanced equipment design and professional engineering support, RICHI helps customers build efficient and sustainable feed processing solutions worldwide.
Contact RICHI for complete livestock feed production line solutions.
🌐 Website: https://pelletizerequipment.com/
https://pelletizerequipment.com/pellet-press-machine-germany/
📧 Email: [email protected]
📞 WhatsApp: +86 17836936716