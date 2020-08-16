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Economic Hitman Makes a Confession About America’s Biggest Threat
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141 views • August 16, 2020
Valuetainment

Confessions of an Economic Hitman author John Perkins has a virtual sit down with Patrick Bet-David. Order his book https://amzn.to/3iDb1nL (New Confessions of an Economic Hitman)

About the guest: John Perkins is an American author. His best known book is Confessions of an Economic Hit Man, in which Perkins claims to have played a role in an alleged process of economic colonization of Third World countries on behalf of what he portrays as a cabal of corporations, banks, and the United States government.

Other books by John Perkins:

- Touching the Jaguar https://amzn.to/3kwtfsG
- Confessions of an Economic Hitman https://amzn.to/33SX5la

Recommended Videos:

1. China's Unrestricted Warfare Could Lead to Collapse in One Year https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kXDivflF5Bo

2. China's Silent Takeover While America's Elite Slept
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h8IEtlOVzq4

About Patrick Bet-David: CEO, author and Founder of Valuetainment Media. Patrick has interviewed athletes, notorious individuals, politicians, authors and entrepreneurs from all walks of life.

Subscribe to Valuetainment for weekly videos http://bit.ly/2aPEwD4

PBD Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/patrickbetdavid/

PBD Twitter: https://twitter.com/patrickbetdavid

PBD Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/patrick-b...

Music selection used through agreement with Epidemic Sound http://bit.ly/2B8DxK1

To reach the Valuetainment team you can email: [email protected]
Keywords
iranciapropagandansaoilcorporationsdebtbill gatesworld bankloansbuffetbezoseconomic hitmanjohn perkinsvaluetainmentpatrick bet-davidprivate plane crush
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