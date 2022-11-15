Create New Account
Elections Were Stolen: Do NOT Let Them Gaslight You Into Thinking Otherwise
JD Rucker
Published 14 days ago
Never in modern history have the polls been wrong by FAVORING Republicans heavily. They favor Democrats by 3%-6%, so in any race that's close in the polls, Republicans have a chance of winning it. That changed this last election. Allegedly, the polls that showed a massive red tsunami were wrong in the opposite direction. As a result, people like Kari Lake and others "lost."

They didn't. They were robbed. We see many in conservative and alternative media pointing to abortion or other excuses for the lack of a red tsunami, but that ignores the fact that the polls showed none of these were actually issues. If abortion was a major issue, it would have reflected that in the polls. They did not. The election was stolen. Of that I am certain, as I discussed on the latest episode of The JD Rucker Show.

Keywords
arizonavoter fraudmidterm electionstop storyelection 2022kari lakethe jd rucker showlede

