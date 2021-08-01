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Vive La France Vive La Dictature-Fraternity-Equality-Liberty
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130 views • August 01, 2021
France has always been a police state, but now it has crossed every conceivable red line. France is a ran mostly by Zio-satanic cabal more than any other country, it's the stronghold of the freemasons and all the other secret societies.
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