© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Doctors and Lawyers Issue Dire Warning to High School, College, and Pro Athletes Concerning COVID Jabs
Follow
4
Share
Report
1984 views • August 13, 2021
This is a must hear warning to all high school, college & professional athletes and coaches: YOU ARE BEING PLAYED.
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny is joined by a HUGE list of experts including: Dr. Michael Yeadon, Dr. Richard M. Fleming, Dr. Peter A. McCullough, Dr. Ryan Cole, Thomas Renz, Joey Gilbert and more.
SGT Report: https://www.bitchute.com/video/KNgxOnOGUpGH/
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny is joined by a HUGE list of experts including: Dr. Michael Yeadon, Dr. Richard M. Fleming, Dr. Peter A. McCullough, Dr. Ryan Cole, Thomas Renz, Joey Gilbert and more.
SGT Report: https://www.bitchute.com/video/KNgxOnOGUpGH/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.