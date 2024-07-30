Protecting Your Emotions

Did you know that your mind is a battleground where Satan and his demons will try to defeat you? Just like in the game of chess where you have different attack options, Satan also has different ways to attack a human being, and your emotions are one avenue he will use.

He will tempt you to live in the past, try to make you discontent and stir up frustration, anger, jealously, insecurity and depression in your life. However, you can protect yourself by refusing to get emotional and using your intelligence, along with wisdom from the Holy Spirit.

Some things in life can be changed and there are others that cannot. If you're facing the latter situation, learn to work around it by casting all your burdens upon Jesus and letting the pieces lie where they fall. You may not have a say in the selecting the difficulties you face, but you can rest securely knowing that God is shaping you for eternity.

Therefore, rest assured that there is no crisis in heaven, God is on the throne and He has a solution to every problem you are facing. If Jesus is your shepherd, let Him handle what you cannot, so that you can move from bondage to a life of victory.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2013/RLJ-1393.pdf

RLJ-1393 -- MAY 26, 2013

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays at 9AM PST or anytime during the week at: https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm



