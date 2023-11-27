Trump's Triumphs #81 The 2 Tiered Justice of God & Man...

There has always been a two-tiered justice with God and the vessels of Mercy vs. The Vessels of Wrath. The two-tiered justice of the Demon-Rats through the FBI and DOJ are the result of MAGA sins, from Warp-Speed Vaccines to Fake Covid Science and the false theories of Germs causing illness and Contagion Myth. God has a plan in His "Tier" of the Biblical Justice System to save us all.

