Trump's Triumphs #81 The 2 Tiered Justice of God & Man...
Golgotha's144,000
Published 19 hours ago

There has always been a two-tiered justice with God and the vessels of Mercy vs. The Vessels of Wrath. The two-tiered justice of the Demon-Rats through the FBI and DOJ are the result of MAGA sins, from Warp-Speed Vaccines to Fake Covid Science and the false theories of Germs causing illness and Contagion Myth. God has a plan in His "Tier" of the Biblical Justice System to save us all.

trumpfbidojbidengods lawmans lawtwo tiered justicemarriage law

