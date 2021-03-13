DR. SHERRI TENPENNY INTERVIEWS CHRISTOPHER JAMES - PART 1 (MARCH 8, 2021)

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IG Live with Dr. Tenpenny - Part 1: Laying the background about our legal fiction. (@drtenpenney & @awarriorcalls)
Subscribe as Brighteon fully set up as my main site there are NO problems there.
God speed!
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for TRUTH and the SOLUTION.
Telegram Group https://t.me/awarriorcalls
NUREMBERG TRIALS ARE COMING FOR ALL OF THESE CORRUPT PEOPLE
LIVE STREAMS Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls/playlists?page=1
Arm yourself with Knowledge and let truth take care of the rest....
God Speed
A Warrior Calls is launched and now taking the world by storm on these platforms:
LIVE STREAMS Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls/playlists?page=1
- BRIGHTEON (main channel): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
- RUMBLE (Live streams & foundational knowledge videos only):
www.rumble.com/c/awarriorcalls
- YOUTUBE (no pandemic videos on this site as it is censored all up on bitchute and Brighteon):
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w