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X22 Report A 04. 17. 22.
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170 views • April 17, 2022
Ep. 2753a - [JB]/[CB] Buckle Under The Pressure, Transition Is Happening In Realtime
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[JB]/[CB] are in trouble and they are trapped, the polls numbers are against them so they need to control the situation, so the Biden admin decided to resume oil leases, this will fail. Biden are some desperate they are still talking about cancelling student debt. The [CB] plan is failing, the people are transitioning in realtime.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Help Melt Body Fat Away With This Special Keto Powder!
Click Here--> http://ketowithx22.com
Try it today for 51% OFF ^^^ 😄
[JB]/[CB] are in trouble and they are trapped, the polls numbers are against them so they need to control the situation, so the Biden admin decided to resume oil leases, this will fail. Biden are some desperate they are still talking about cancelling student debt. The [CB] plan is failing, the people are transitioning in realtime.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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