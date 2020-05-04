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Bizarre NHS Clapping akin to Soviet Russia
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22 views • May 04, 2020
Bizarre cultic-like clapping akin to Soviet Russia, empty hospitals, giant morgues built, new laws to allow vans to transport bodies...No social distancing for the police? Registering deaths as the virus even if not the cause....depopulation programme...time to rise up in this hour...just some thoughts on this Monday morning...
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