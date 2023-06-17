Create New Account
The Unjected Show #023 featuring Dr. Peter McCullough and His Wife Maha At the Spike Symposium
Joining us tonight on the broadcast is Peter Gillooly, CEO of The Wellness Company, Brandon Kuemper and CEO of The Wellness Company Canada. We are also blessed to be joined by Dr. Peter McCullough, Chief Scientific Advisor at The Wellness Comany and his wife Maha. They will be jumping on the show LIVE from the Spike Symposium this weekend in Dallas, Texas. Also, Shelby and Heather escaped the island and made their way to the mainland and will be joining in the festivities in Dallas as well. They plan on popping in on the show from the hotel for an update. Also, the great Steve Poikonen from Slow News Day and AM Wake-Up will be joining Scott and Zach to help co-host the show. It should be a very informative, exciting and hilarious episode! 

The Unjected Show, brought to you by Unjected.com, is hosted by Unjected Co-Founders Shelby Thomson and Heather Pyle, along with Scott Armstrong from Rebunked News (Rebunked.news) and the hilarious Zach Brown from the Unfit Statesman Podcast (On all podcast players and Rokfin).

