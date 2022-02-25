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Getting Out of the Valleys of Discouragement
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22 views • February 25, 2022
Copyright © Doug Addison
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/getting-out-of-the-valleys-of-discouragement/
Prophet Doug Addison says, "Last week, I touched on the subject of The LORD bringing people out of valleys of discouragement. In this episode of Spirit Connection, I want to go deeper with you on this.
The LORD is not only bringing us out of these valleys but taking us into a time of refreshment. Get ready for a fresh drink of The Holy Spirit!"
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/getting-out-of-the-valleys-of-discouragement/
Prophet Doug Addison says, "Last week, I touched on the subject of The LORD bringing people out of valleys of discouragement. In this episode of Spirit Connection, I want to go deeper with you on this.
The LORD is not only bringing us out of these valleys but taking us into a time of refreshment. Get ready for a fresh drink of The Holy Spirit!"
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