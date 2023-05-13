Create New Account
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday |
https://gettr.com/post/p2gtcnr86ff

We are truly nonpartisan, and there are so many cover-ups, we need to expose them, we need to call them out, we need to impeach them, and vote them out of office.

我们真正是无党派的，有太多的掩盖行为了，我们需要揭露他们，我们需要指出他们，我们需要弹劾他们并让他们下台。

@waynedupreeshow @NFSCSpeaks

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579

