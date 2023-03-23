Create New Account
Rep. Jordan: Michael Cohen has lied 6 times under oath; DA Bragg wouldnt touch case in past.
Representative Jim Jordan (R-OH) says Michael Cohen has lied six times under oath.

Cohen being the star witness for the Trump “hush-money” investigation, the Department of Justice, the Federal District of New York, and current district attorney Alvin Bragg would not touch this case.

Rep. Jordan: DA Bragg didn’t care to investigate until Trump announced presidential run.Rep. Jordan says Bragg changed his mind about pursing an indictment when the polls showed Trump as the leading candidate.


https://rumble.com/v2ed0m8-rep.-jordan-da-bragg-didnt-care-to-investigate-until-trump-announced-presid.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=6

