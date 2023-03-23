Rep. Jordan: Michael Cohen has lied 6 times under oath; DA Bragg wouldnt touch case in past.

Representative Jim Jordan (R-OH) says Michael Cohen has lied six times under oath.
Cohen being the star witness for the Trump “hush-money” investigation, the Department of Justice, the Federal District of New York, and current district attorney Alvin Bragg would not touch this case.
Rep. Jordan: DA Bragg didn’t care to investigate until Trump announced presidential run.Rep. Jordan says Bragg changed his mind about pursing an indictment when the polls showed Trump as the leading candidate.
https://rumble.com/v2ed0m8-rep.-jordan-da-bragg-didnt-care-to-investigate-until-trump-announced-presid.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=6
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.