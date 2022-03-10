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Puffing Billy Train Ride
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21 views • March 10, 2022
This is one recent Puffing Billy trip through the eyes of the passengers. Puffing Billy is a tourist attraction on the outskirts of Melbourne, a narrow gauge rail that has grown in popularity and variety from the 1950's. It now has 13 locomotives (10 of them steam trains), one of which pulled us on the day to Emerald Lakes.
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