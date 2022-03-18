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Biden Attacks Russian Forces with 800 Million Dollars in Suicide Drones
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1084 views • March 18, 2022
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Neocon Iraq war architect Eliot A Cohen last week called for the US to send suicide drones to Ukraine to foment an “insurgency” and it only took one week for Congress and the Biden regime to follow through.
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/u-s-sending-suicide-drones-to-ukraine/
We are in this fight together.
Neocon Iraq war architect Eliot A Cohen last week called for the US to send suicide drones to Ukraine to foment an “insurgency” and it only took one week for Congress and the Biden regime to follow through.
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/u-s-sending-suicide-drones-to-ukraine/
We are in this fight together.
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