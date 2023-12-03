Create New Account
2nd PHILIPPEAN EARTHQUAKE & VOLCANO BLAST - Sunday Dec 3 2023
Wake Up! Productions
Hold on tight. CRISIS ALERT. Deep Quake in Philippeans. 7.6 yesterday 7.0 today. A Volcano erupted. THIS MESSAGE INCLUDES DUTCHSINSE's REPORT THIS MORNING.

Remember how Politicians like to take advantage of a crisis? Remember that. MASS CASUALTIES WORLD WIDE. BE PREPARED. RED ZONES WILL BE DEVASTATED. GREEN ZONES WILL BE SHAKEN UP. HEAD FOR THE WHITE ZONES. YOU HAVE TIME>>>DO IT.

