© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vaccination Expert Warns the world about C19 Vax (MIRRORED)
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
3059 views • March 17, 2021
Vaccination Expert Warns the world about C19 Vax (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Brightion channel SipForAll at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/7552a03c-251c-4447-8236-1ec66d4055f3
This is the science. This Doctor is not against vaccinations but quickly warns the world how deadly the vaccination program being carried out is. If there is one video on this topic that you need to WATCH and SHARE, it is this one! He explains how the vaccinations are designed to work.
Credit to Del Bigtree for allowing access to this video.
Mirrored from Brightion channel SipForAll at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/7552a03c-251c-4447-8236-1ec66d4055f3
This is the science. This Doctor is not against vaccinations but quickly warns the world how deadly the vaccination program being carried out is. If there is one video on this topic that you need to WATCH and SHARE, it is this one! He explains how the vaccinations are designed to work.
Credit to Del Bigtree for allowing access to this video.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.