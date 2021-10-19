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Truth vs. NEW$ INC. 2nd hour "Freedom's shot by siege" Oct. 17
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90 views • October 19, 2021
Truth vs. NEW$ 2 (17 October 2021) with Don Grahn, Scott Bennett, and Holly Seeliger. We are told that the Parkland shooter, Nikolas Cruz, has decided to change his plea to "Guilty!", which relieves the state of proving its case, which it could not do. A video clip shows they used a training dummy with no arms and no head in a classroom with fake blood to create the impression of a shooting having taken place there, where even the cops are phony (because Parkland gave up its police for a decade earlier). The alleged victims and the doctor who is supposed to have attended them are likewise faking, where the man in SWAT gear was firing simunition made out of bee's wax and laundry detergent, which can raise a welt but does not penetrate the skin. This is what America has descended too: all fake news all the time. Disgusting!
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