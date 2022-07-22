Fully Vaccinated and Boosted Pedo Joe Biden gets the China Virus

Joe Biden, who told Americans last year, “You’re not going to get covid if you have these vaccinations,” has just tested positive for COVID after having had four vaccinations.





See companion article here - https://www.governmentpropaganda.net/fully-vaccinated-and-boosted-clown-joe-biden-gets-the-china-virus/





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