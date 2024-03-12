Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Heart of a Shepherd-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-MARCH 10 2024
channel image
Rightly Dividing The Word
67 Subscribers
13 views
Published a day ago

Psalms 22-24 Talk About Christ as the Good, the Chief, and the Great Shepherd. The Good Shepherd Is Willing To Die For His Flock and Protect Them From the Enemy; the Chief Shepherd Restores Our Soul and Feeds His Bishops and Elders; and the Great Shepherd Brings Victory and Allows Us into the Presence of God Through Christ's Righteousness. God Looks Upon Our Heart, Which Is Why David Was Anointed As the King of Israel -- Because He Had the Heart of a Shepherd.


Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket