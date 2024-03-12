The Heart of a Shepherd-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-MARCH 10 2024

Psalms 22-24 Talk About Christ as the Good, the Chief, and the Great Shepherd. The Good Shepherd Is Willing To Die For His Flock and Protect Them From the Enemy; the Chief Shepherd Restores Our Soul and Feeds His Bishops and Elders; and the Great Shepherd Brings Victory and Allows Us into the Presence of God Through Christ's Righteousness. God Looks Upon Our Heart, Which Is Why David Was Anointed As the King of Israel -- Because He Had the Heart of a Shepherd.
