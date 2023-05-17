†π.Νικόλαος Μανώλης, Ελληνορθόδοξη παιδαγωγία εις Χριστόν [ΒΙΝΤΕΟ 2020]

Τήν Ε΄ Κυριακή άπό τοῦ Πάσχα, τῆς Σαμαρείοτιδος, 17 Μαΐου 2020, στίς 10:30 πμ., ὁ πρωτοπρεσβύτερος Νικόλαος Μανώλης μίλησε διαδικτυακά μέ θέμα: «Ἑλληνορθόδοξη παιδαγωγία εἰς Χριστόν»
ΠΕΡΙΕΧΟΜΕΝΑ ΟΜΙΛΙΑΣ:
1.Ὁ διδάσκαλος Χριστός.
2.Ὁ κατηχητής Διάβολος. (Θά γίνει ἀναφορά καί στά νέα δεδομένα τοῦ ἐκκλησιασμοῦ, μάσκες, ἀντισηπτικά, διπλή Θεία Λειτουργία κτλ.)
3.Ὁ διψασμένος ἀδελφός καί τά σωματεῖα μας.
