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MAKE VIRAL - PART 3 - 7 IMPORTANT QUESTIONS EVERYONE NEEDS TO KNOW, PUT TO COVID 19 INDICTMENT TRIBUNAL JUDGE Dr Rima Liebow
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185 views • February 14, 2021
PLEASE HELP MAKE VIRAL- 7 IMPORTANT QUESTIONS EVERYONE NEEDS TO KNOW PUT TO THE NATURAL AND; COMMON LAW TRIBUNAL FOR PUBLIC HEALTH AND JUSTICE JUDGE Dr Rima Liebow- TO GET A VACCINE AND MASK EXEMPTION CARD VISIT JUDGE Dr Rima's Website www.nsfmarketplace.com For more information about Dr Rima's News reports, Radio shows and other exceptional work visit www.opensource.com www.peopleforpeople.ning,com
AND JOIN THE HASHTAG CAMPAIGN #DONTYOUDARE THANK YOU
NOTE: They messed with my sound but Dr Rima can be heard loud and clear!
AND JOIN THE HASHTAG CAMPAIGN #DONTYOUDARE THANK YOU
NOTE: They messed with my sound but Dr Rima can be heard loud and clear!
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