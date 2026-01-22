Stranger In a STRANGE LAND. WE Are FOREIGNERS HERE. NOW The DOOR HOME IS OBVIOUS. Extraction COMING

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EVERYTHING The LORD GOD Revealed through the Word was a Spiritual Map to Surviving the Exile and Being Confident That He WOULD RETURN For Us... The Time of Understanding Is Now. The Time to Come Out of ((((( HER )))) Is NOW
- Mirror of Jonathan Kleck https://youtu.be/QKC9BZHWWgI
- http://www.kleckfiles.com/index.html?260121-01
www.KleckFiles.com / .de / .org