Sunday Morning Live 18 August 2024





In this episode, we examine self-ownership and its implications for personal agency and societal norms. I address a listener's question, asserting that experience, rather than theory, is key to understanding self-ownership. We discuss the dangers of societal norms, particularly regarding child abuse, and the complicity of adults.

Additionally, we analyze generational differences among GenX, Millennials, and Gen Z, exploring how upbringing influences moral decisions. The conversation emphasizes the importance of challenging established beliefs to build a more ethical society, inviting listeners to reflect on their own values and their broader impacts.





You can catch the DONORS ONLY continuation here: https://premium.freedomain.com/66c378a655027b75b00a1ec5/why-does-testosterone-keep-falling-donoronly





Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!





NOW AVAILABLE FOR SUBSCRIBERS: MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING' - AND THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI AND AUDIOBOOK!





Also get the Truth About the French Revolution, the interactive multi-lingual philosophy AI trained on thousands of hours of my material, private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!





See you soon!





https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022