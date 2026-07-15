Suspension Of ICE Traffic Stops Overturned

President Trump Corrects Horrible Anti-ICE Decision Made By DHS

* A major fight over immigration enforcement exposes a much bigger crisis happening across America: trust.

* After a proposed change that would have limited ICE vehicle stops, DJT moved to reverse course.

* Questions grew over how immigration enforcement should operate and who is responsible for keeping Americans safe.

* Millions of Americans believe institutions have lost their way.





The full episode is linked below.





The First TV | “I’m Right” With Jesse Kelly (15 July 2026)

https://youtu.be/LId2sY_k5gM