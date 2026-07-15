Suspension Of ICE Traffic Stops Overturned

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President Trump Corrects Horrible Anti-ICE Decision Made By DHS
* A major fight over immigration enforcement exposes a much bigger crisis happening across America: trust.
* After a proposed change that would have limited ICE vehicle stops, DJT moved to reverse course.
* Questions grew over how immigration enforcement should operate and who is responsible for keeping Americans safe.
* Millions of Americans believe institutions have lost their way.
The full episode is linked below.
The First TV | “I’m Right” With Jesse Kelly (15 July 2026)