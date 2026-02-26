African Dance Style, Zaouli, Bolon Mask Dance - NOT AI

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Zaouli is a popular mask dance.
Legends at the origin of the Zaouli mask and dance are diverse, but all say that they were inspired by a very beautiful girl.
The Zaouli mask is brightly colored and is said to represent a woman who appears in the legend of a sacred forest.
Shared from and subscribe to:
History Line
https://www.youtube.com/@historyline5221