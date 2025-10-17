10/17/2025-Get Out Of The City, Regional Banks Failing, Auto Loan Defaults Rising

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Count Dankula, the victims are the guilty in communist Amerika-https://x.com/CountDankulaTV/status/1977326065522483387 FNX 45 cocked and locked, Honest Outlaw-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2l5EkCXlwXA No Kings Is Clown Show Cover Up For Coup, Auron MacIntyre-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s_atyHGDloc https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/regional-banks-crash-more-credit-cockroaches-emerge https://www.zerohedge.com/precious-metals/if-you-dont-buy-youll-miss-out-weimar-vibes-aussies-line-buy-physical-gold