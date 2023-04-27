U.N. Normalizes Pedophilia?

This is an excerpt of 'The Daily Wrap Up - 04/16/23'
The Full Episode And Show Notes Can Be Found Here: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/hhs-extend-eua-jab-indemnity-2024-azov-mexico-overlap-un-doc-oks-consensual-sex-w-minor/
Join the TLAV Community on Substack!
https://tlavagabond.substack.com/
Want to send a check to support TLAV, or just words of encouragement?
Use our new P.O. box:
Ryan Cristian
1113 Murfreesboro Rd. Ste 106-146
Franklin, Tn 37064
Get a TLAV "Question Everything" T-Shirt or Sticker at:
https://truthclothing.io/collections/tlav
Like What You See? Help Us Stay People Funded:
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/donations/donation-form/
https://www.subscribestar.com/the-last-american-vagabond
https://cash.app/$TLAVagabond
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/tlavagabond
The Last American Vagabond Links:
Substack:
https://tlavagabond.substack.com/
Sovren:
https://sovren.media/u/tlavagabond/
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/user/TheLastAmericanVagabond
Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@TLAVagabond:5
Rokfin:
https://www.rokfin.com/TLAVagabond
Minds:
https://www.minds.com/TLAVagabond
Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/24yVcta8zEjY/
Telegram:
https://t.me/TLAVagabond
VK:
https://vk.com/id504366611
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/tlavagabond
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/the_last_american_vagabond/
TikTok:
https://www.tiktok.com/@thelastamericanvagabond
Parler:
https://parler.com/TLAVagabond
Getter:
https://gettr.com/user/tlavagabond
TruthSocial:
https://truthsocial.com/@TLAVagabond
Locals:
https://thelastamericanvagabond.locals.com/
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/Vagabond-Censored-103475109010293/
Memo:
https://memo.cash/profile/1Np4Z2d25RSsQi99gKhf2cd5CAwN57jk13
MeWe:
https://mewe.com/profile/5bcfb5d2a5f4e5420d7d5a2f
Bastyon:
https://bastyon.com/tlavagabond
Flote:
https://flote.app/LastAmericanVagabond
#TLAVPirateStreams #TheDailyWrapUp #TheLastAmericanVagabond
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.”
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.