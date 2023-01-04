Create New Account
The Chinese Yuan (CNY) May Soon Experience an Abrupt Collapse
Published Yesterday |
https://gnews.org/articles/656775

Summary：On December 30th, Miles Guo spoke on GETTR that the current domestic economic situation in Communist China has worsened to an irreversible point. A fellow fighter in the country who has been active in the financial community for a long time believes that the Chinese yuan, or the renminbi and the Hong Kong dollar will only collapse after the downfall of the Chinese Communist Party.

