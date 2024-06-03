Look, Another 'Downward Revision'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The GDP numbers are doctored up — and subsequently down — to spin one headline and then set up another.
There’s also the bigger issue re: how FUBAR our economy really is.
READ:
◦ Bidenomics: Q1 GDP Revised Down To Slower 1.3% Growth Rate, Lowest In 2 Years
◦ U.S. Economic Growth In Q1 Was Even Worse Than Previously Thought
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 3 June 2024
https://rumble.com/v4zb6o3-the-fallout-grows-ep.-2262-06032024.html