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WRITE THE VISION | 6-18-2026
Coach Dave LIVE
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Show #2688


Show Notes:


Habakkuk 2: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=habakkuk%202&version=KJV

Psalm 37:23 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=psalm%2037%3A23&version=KJV

Lion King - Remember Who You Are: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O7fXfCZ4sB4

Hebrews 12: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=hebrews%2012&version=KJV

Obama jokes by using Lion King: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2bqEn8AXzJ4


Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.


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