BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

RAPPER FIRES GUN IN PANTS
ChestyP
ChestyP
51 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
471 views • 3 months ago

Shocking footage captured the moment Texas rapper 2 Low nearly shot himself live on-air last week when the gun in his pocket accidentally fired. 

The drama unfolded as the 46-year-old musician appeared on the YouTube show “One on One with Mike D” to discuss his career and plans for the future. Things took a startling turn about 47 minutes into the segment, just as host Mike D talked about people’ making “choices” in their lives. Footage shows 2 Low nodding his head and sticking his hand in the front pocket of his jeans before a gunshot suddenly rings out, prompting the rapper to stop in his tracks. “Who shot who?” Mike D asks while looking around the room. “Somebody got shot?” 2 Low can be seen awkwardly grimacing before someone off-camera replies, “No, we’re good.”  The rapper can then be seen pulling out what appeared to be part of a gun before sliding it back into his pants pocket.  The camera crew off-screen can be heard reacting to seeing the gun, with one person exclaiming, “Ah, what the f–k!” Moments later, 2 Low asks if everyone “was good.” When asked if he was OK, the rapper looked at his leg and said, “I hope.” In a video later shared to YouTube, host Mike D explained, “X Rap a lot artist 2 Low almost (gun emoji) himself on camera. Thank God everyone was OK.” Meanwhile, the rapper wrote on Instagram, “U said u was starting season 2 off wit da Big guns. Da main thang we all safe negativity sells n get dem talking so run it up fam.”

Keywords
shootingaccidentguninjurypodcastlivefirearmbroadcasterrorrapperlegmishap
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy