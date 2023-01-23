Your Brain Can’t Tell the Difference Between These Two Things

Did you know that laughing actually has health benefits?
In this video, multi-award-winning speaker and author Pat Armitstead, talks about what she learned about laughter and what prompted her to pioneer the stress, humor, and health program Joyology. 👇
Pat shared that before founding Joyology, she learned that the body can’t actually tell the difference between genuine and fake laughter! 👀
Check out the website in my profile to learn more about Joyology and how it can help you handle stress at work better. 🙌
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.