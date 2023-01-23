Your Brain Can’t Tell the Difference Between These Two Things

Did you know that laughing actually has health benefits?

In this video, multi-award-winning speaker and author Pat Armitstead, talks about what she learned about laughter and what prompted her to pioneer the stress, humor, and health program Joyology. 👇

Pat shared that before founding Joyology, she learned that the body can’t actually tell the difference between genuine and fake laughter! 👀

Check out the website in my profile to learn more about Joyology and how it can help you handle stress at work better. 🙌