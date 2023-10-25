Israel Succumbs To U.S. Pressure IDFs Gaza Invasion Halted For Now- Says Report

Israeli forces are willing to delay the ground invasion of Gaza over a few days, Axios reported. The Axios report cited a large number of hostages held by Hamas behind the Israeli move. The report claimed that Israel wants to allow talks on releasing the hostages. Hamas is holding over 200 Israelis and foreign nationals as hostages in the Gaza Strip
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.