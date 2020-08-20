ΓΙΑΤΙ ΟΙ ΜΑΣΚΕΣ ΔΕΝ ΠΡΟΣΤΑΤΕΥΟΥΝ ΣΥΜΦΩΝΑ ΜΕ ΤΗΝ ΕΠΙΣΤΗΜΗ.!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

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31 views • August 20, 2020
Τόση πολλή συζήτηση σχετικά με το αν πρέπει ή όχι να φοράμε μάσκες για την καταπολέμηση της COVlD, αλλά πολλές επιστημονικές μελέτες την τελευταία δεκαετία έχουν ήδη διευθετήσει αυτό το ζήτημα. Όχι μόνο οι ιατρικές μάσκες δεν εμποδίζουν την εξάπλωση του ιού, αλλά μια μελέτη του 1995 αποδεικνύει ότι η χρήση μάσκας πανιού μπορεί να σας θέσει σε μεγαλύτερο κίνδυνο μόλυνσης
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