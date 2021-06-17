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STATE PRISON EMPLOYEE BLOWS WHISTLE - KILL SHOT FOR ALL VISITORS AND ALL INMATES!
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250 views • June 17, 2021
Original Video is Here
brandnewtube.com/watch/state-prison-employee-blows-whistle-kill-shot-for-all-visitors-and-all-inmates_I8PedgCY8OfIf2z.html
Jesus is coming soon!!!
Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or
what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
Online Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=John%201&;version=KJV
brandnewtube.com/watch/state-prison-employee-blows-whistle-kill-shot-for-all-visitors-and-all-inmates_I8PedgCY8OfIf2z.html
Jesus is coming soon!!!
Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or
what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
Online Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=John%201&;version=KJV
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