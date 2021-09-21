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Whistleblower Raises Alarm Over Gov’t Hiding Jab Side Effects As World Awakens to COVID Scam - FULL SHOW 9/21/21
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200 views • September 21, 2021
James O'Keefe joins Alex Jones and Owen Shroyer live via Skype to discuss his most recent hidden camera footage, and he reveals that the hospital has yet to respond to inquiries, allowing their silence to speak volumes to the validity of the footage. In addition, HHS Nurse Jodi O'Malley joins to break down her heroic Project Veritas whistleblowing hidden camera footage and break apart the phony COVID narrative. Alex and Owen present video of Joe Biden's first speech at the U.N. general assembly and respond to his clear rejection of national sovereignty and allegiance to the U.N. charter- rather than the U.S. constitution. Paul Joseph Watson hosts the fourth and final hour.
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