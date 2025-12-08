BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Wins Big - NFR Vegas - No Income Tax - Alberta Blocks Ottawa
Right Edition
Right Edition
25 views • 1 day ago

Lucky Gambler Becomes Millionaire After $25 Bet


A lucky winner became a millionaire after betting $25 on a Dragon Link slot machine, the latest in a string of big-money wins on low-stakes bets in Las Vegas.


https://www.mensjournal.com/news/las-vegas-gambler-win



NFR Vegas 2025


https://www.nfrexperience.com/



Trump says Americans may soon pay ‘no income tax’ as White House explores alternative revenue streams


President makes comments during cabinet meeting press gaggle about tariff-driven revenue potential


President Donald Trump suggested Tuesday that Americans may "not even have income tax to pay" in the near future, saying tariff-driven revenue could allow for the historic elimination of the federal income tax under his tenure.


Trump told a press gaggle after his cabinet meeting that "at some point in the not too distant future you won’t even have income tax to pay," arguing that revenue the government is collecting under his administration is now "so great… so enormous."


"Whether you get rid of it or just keep it around for fun or have it really low, much lower than it is now, but you won't be paying income tax," Trump added.


https://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/trump-says-americans-may-soon-pay-no-income-tax-white-house-explores-alternative-revenue-streams



Trump proposes abolishment of federal income tax, bringing US back to 'richest period' in history


Instead of taxing US citizens, Trump wants to tariff and tax foreign nations


Pitching a monumental and potentially controversial proposal to his Republican allies, President Donald Trump is seemingly floating the idea of scrapping federal income taxes altogether.


"We had no income tax. The income tax came in…1913. As I said in my speech last week, instead of taxing our citizens to enrich foreign nations, we should be tariffing and taxing foreign nations to enrich our citizens," Trump said during his conference address in Doral, Florida, on Monday.


https://www.foxbusiness.com/media/trump-proposes-abolishment-federal-income-tax-bringing-us-back-richest-period-history



US orders 500,000 citizens of four countries to leave


Hundreds of thousands of immigrants who were given special permission to come to the US will be told that they must leave the country immediately.


https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/ckgq7wd7xg2o



Venezuelans deported by the US to El Salvador arrive in Caracas via prisoner swap


https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20250719-venezuelans-deported-by-the-us-to-el-salvador-return-home-in-prisoner-exchange



Danielle Smith vows to fight federal firearm 'seizure' program next week


Ottawa offers voluntary program on more than 2,500 models of banned guns


The Alberta government will introduce a motion next week under provincial sovereignty legislation to defy the federal gun buy-back program, Premier Danielle Smith announced Saturday during a speech at the United Conservative Party’s annual general meeting.


Smith said the motion, if passed by the legislature, will instruct “provincial entities,” including municipalities and law enforcement agencies, "to refuse to enforce or prosecute under the federal gun seizure program."


It would also protect Albertans defending themselves from intruders, she said.


https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/edmonton/alberta-ucp-agm-legislature-federal-firearm-seizure-program-9.6997686


gun rightsdonald trumpelon muskconservative politicsgun lawsbrian lovigconservative newsright wing newsrightwing politicsconservative views
