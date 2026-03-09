© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
1970s Vegas Residency, Pop-Rock Ballad, Deep Baritone Crooner, Male Vocal, Dramatic Operatic Vibrato, Grand Orchestral Arrangement, Soaring Brass, Gospel Backing Choir, Piano-driven, Slow Tempo, Cinematic Crescendo, 1974 analog production
(Intro)
(Slow, melancholic grand piano. A faint wash of cinematic strings begins to swell. Distant, mournful trumpet solo.)
(Verse 1)
In this city of starlight and dreams
My whole world is not what it seems
I still search for your face in the crowd
Beneath a neon sky, I cry out loud
(Pre-Chorus)
The dice are rolled, the cards are thin
I’ve lost the heart I meant to win
(Timpani roll begins, strings intensify)
(Chorus)
OH, MY LOVE, CAN YOU HEAR ME NOW?
LIKE A PRAYER IN THIS VEGAS SKY
I WILL LOVE YOU UNTIL I DIE
(Gospel choir enters: "Until I die!")
MY LOVE, COME BACK TO ME
MY LOVE, COME BACK TO ME!
(Verse 2)
The velvet curtains are heavy and cold
A story of passion that’s already told
The spotlights burn, but I’m freezing inside
With nowhere left for a loser to hide
(Bridge)
(Full orchestral explosion – soaring brass and heavy percussion)
BET THE HOUSE ON A FEELING!
THREW MY SOUL TO THE CEILING!
(Choir rises in a powerful, soulful harmony)
DO YOU HEAR ME CALLING?
THE MIGHTY HAVE FALLEN!
(Guitar & Horn Solo)
(Dramatic, bluesy electric guitar solo trading licks with a soaring trumpet)
(Chorus)
OH, MY LOVE, CAN YOU HEAR ME NOW?
LIKE A PRAYER IN THIS VEGAS SKY
I WILL LOVE YOU UNTIL I DIE
(Choir: "I'll never let you go!")
MY LOVE, COME BACK TO ME!
MY LOVE... COME BACK TO ME!
(Outro)
(Tempo slows significantly. Piano returns to a simple melody. The singer delivers a final, operatic vibrato on the last note.)
Come back... to me...
(Final crashing orchestral chord – Fade out on a single, resonant piano note)