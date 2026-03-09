1970s Vegas Residency, Pop-Rock Ballad, Deep Baritone Crooner, Male Vocal, Dramatic Operatic Vibrato, Grand Orchestral Arrangement, Soaring Brass, Gospel Backing Choir, Piano-driven, Slow Tempo, Cinematic Crescendo, 1974 analog production



(Intro)

(Slow, melancholic grand piano. A faint wash of cinematic strings begins to swell. Distant, mournful trumpet solo.)



(Verse 1)

In this city of starlight and dreams

My whole world is not what it seems

I still search for your face in the crowd

Beneath a neon sky, I cry out loud



(Pre-Chorus)

The dice are rolled, the cards are thin

I’ve lost the heart I meant to win

(Timpani roll begins, strings intensify)



(Chorus)

OH, MY LOVE, CAN YOU HEAR ME NOW?

LIKE A PRAYER IN THIS VEGAS SKY

I WILL LOVE YOU UNTIL I DIE

(Gospel choir enters: "Until I die!")

MY LOVE, COME BACK TO ME

MY LOVE, COME BACK TO ME!



(Verse 2)

The velvet curtains are heavy and cold

A story of passion that’s already told

The spotlights burn, but I’m freezing inside

With nowhere left for a loser to hide



(Bridge)

(Full orchestral explosion – soaring brass and heavy percussion)

BET THE HOUSE ON A FEELING!

THREW MY SOUL TO THE CEILING!

(Choir rises in a powerful, soulful harmony)

DO YOU HEAR ME CALLING?

THE MIGHTY HAVE FALLEN!



(Guitar & Horn Solo)

(Dramatic, bluesy electric guitar solo trading licks with a soaring trumpet)



(Chorus)

OH, MY LOVE, CAN YOU HEAR ME NOW?

LIKE A PRAYER IN THIS VEGAS SKY

I WILL LOVE YOU UNTIL I DIE

(Choir: "I'll never let you go!")

MY LOVE, COME BACK TO ME!

MY LOVE... COME BACK TO ME!



(Outro)

(Tempo slows significantly. Piano returns to a simple melody. The singer delivers a final, operatic vibrato on the last note.)

Come back... to me...

(Final crashing orchestral chord – Fade out on a single, resonant piano note)

