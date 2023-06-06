UBI BAD (ie. Bug In Base) Part 2

UBI and tax credit income, described in previous video, is now dispersed in the simplest way possible. All as basic as possible - insurances, rent, utilities, telecom, food, gas, security, other. All as automated as possible. All as locally as possible.
Base Autonome Durable (BAD) -- 5 Part series
Part 1 - BAD Financing In
Part 2 - BAD Financing Out
Part 3 - Permaculture Fortress
Part 4 - Outposts and Allies
Part 5 - Wilderness Opportunities
