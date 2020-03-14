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Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) is a "Global Currency Reset" TRIGGER
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277 views • March 14, 2020
If You Know of Anyone That Has Contracted the COVID-19, Ask Them If They Have Rhesus Factor Positive Blood?
• Coronavirus Disease = 211 (Jewish Ordinal) 211 (ALW Kabbalah)
• Donald Trump WWIII = 211 (Jewish Ordinal) 211 (ALW Kabbalah)
#Gematria: COVID-19 is a "Global Currency Reset" TRIGGER.
Why would a computer software programmer be the front-man for ensuring third world brown countries get vaccines? Well, take a look at his name gematria, it will answer the question. He's a "Born-To-Be" Masonic stoolpusher, plus his company Mirosoft coded the 1990-91 Windows Font "Wingdings" that embedded a tribute to his Masonic boss with a 9/11 Easter egg tribute "Q33NYC".
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
More at: https://www.forum.truthernetwork.com/index.php?topic=84.0
• Coronavirus Disease = 211 (Jewish Ordinal) 211 (ALW Kabbalah)
• Donald Trump WWIII = 211 (Jewish Ordinal) 211 (ALW Kabbalah)
#Gematria: COVID-19 is a "Global Currency Reset" TRIGGER.
Why would a computer software programmer be the front-man for ensuring third world brown countries get vaccines? Well, take a look at his name gematria, it will answer the question. He's a "Born-To-Be" Masonic stoolpusher, plus his company Mirosoft coded the 1990-91 Windows Font "Wingdings" that embedded a tribute to his Masonic boss with a 9/11 Easter egg tribute "Q33NYC".
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
More at: https://www.forum.truthernetwork.com/index.php?topic=84.0
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