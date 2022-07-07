X22 FINANCIAL REPORT - The [CB]/[JB] Took The Economic Bait, They Are Trapped, Watch What Happens Next

X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 2817a - July 6, 2022

The [CB]/[JB] Took The Economic Bait, They Are Trapped, Watch What Happens Next



The people are rising up, it will spread across the globe, the [CB] is pushing their agenda and the people can see this very clearly. Trump trapped the [DS]/[JB] and they took the bait, people can now see that every-time they reverse Trump's policies it destroys the economic system.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.





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