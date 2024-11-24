© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Edward VIII The Traitor King is a documentary that explores the actions of the former King Edward VIII during World War II. The documentary examines whether the Duke of Windsor, who abdicated the throne in 1936 to marry Wallis Simpson, betrayed his country during World War II. It reveals that the Duke may have been sympathetic to Hitler and the Nazi regime, and may have even encouraged Germany to bomb Britain.