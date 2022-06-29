GUN FIGHT - Battle for the God given right to bear arms against tyranny

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The Supreme Court deals wins and losses, but the right to protect yourself and your family is given by God, only to be protected by the Constitution. The terrorist Democrats want you disarmed, and their tyrannical leaders along with fake Republicans deem only themselves worthy of firepower protections.
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