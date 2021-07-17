Biden Admin Targets "Disinformation", Cubans Wave American Flag; AZ Audit 7/16/2021

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The match of freedom has been lit in #Cuba, with citizens rising up fighting against the chains of communism!
Then, results are in in AZ, and they are massive! Tucker Drops GA Truth Bombs. Meanwhile, chaos is taking place in #Africa as rioting and looting wreaks havoc. That and much more-