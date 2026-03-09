Jesus Said This Would Happen Before the End… And It’s Happening Now

Many churches focus on popular topics like love, blessings, and personal growth—but are Christians hearing the message they truly need right now? This video looks at what pastors are preaching today and why the church needs to refocus on deeper biblical truths.





If you would you like to pray to accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior... Click this link:

https://www.thinkaboutit.online/want-jesus-christ-now/





VISIT OUR ONLINE STORE:

https://think-about-it-shop.fourthwall.com/





OUR NEWS WEBSITE: Most comprehensive news site you’ll see!

https://thinkaboutit.online

https://thinkaboutit.news





FIND US ON OUR SUBSTACK VIDEO CHANNEL:

https://thinkaboutitnow.substack.com/





IF YOU’RE ABLE TO HELP, PLEASE use the link below. THANK YOU SO MUCH! https://donorbox.org/think-about-it-support





EMAIL:

[email protected]





Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.