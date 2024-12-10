BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Intimate Partner Violence Psy-op (Psychological Operation) - let me explain.
42 views • 5 months ago

What the collectivists are doing is using statistics to manipulate you and public perception and then enact laws to oppress you. Lawfare in action.

Here is the definition:
-----
Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a type of abuse or aggression that occurs in a romantic relationship, and can include physical, sexual, emotional, or financial abuse: 

• Physical violence: Involves hurting or attempting to hurt a partner with physical force 

• Sexual violence: Involves forcing or attempting to force a partner to take part in a sex act, sexual touching, or a non-physical sexual event 

• Stalking: Involves a pattern of repeated, unwanted attention and contact by a partner 

• Psychological aggression: Involves the use of verbal and non-verbal communication with the intent to harm a partner mentally or emotionally 

• Financial abuse: Involves financial abuse 

• Emotional or psychosocial abuse: Involves emotional or psychosocial abuse 

• Neglect: Involves neglect 

IPV can happen in many types of relationships, including marriages, common-law relationships, and dating relationships. It can occur at any time during a relationship, including while it's breaking down or after it has ended. 

IPV can have immediate and long-lasting health, social, and economic consequences. It can also have serious impacts on children who are exposed to it. 

The World Health Organization (WHO) identifies IPV as a major global public health concern. 

----
This definition is so broad it can be applied in many ways to achieve the goals of the communist mob.

Vagueness is the point; manipulation is the point, and enacting laws to impose their views using the force of the state is the point.

Let me explain.

Keywords
violencemilitarymindsataniclawsatanismhomosexualmanipulationlegalsexqueerpsy-opsexualpsyoplielawfarepartnerintimateipvpsiop
